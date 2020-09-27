FirstCoin (FRST) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $123,018.58 and approximately $36.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043654 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,787.40 or 1.00289202 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000750 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00141722 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000091 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.