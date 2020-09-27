Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $120.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.47.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of FIVN traded up $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,324. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.05. Five9 has a twelve month low of $50.73 and a twelve month high of $131.98. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 113,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,597,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,489.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,979,303 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter worth about $2,110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 59.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Five9 by 103.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 41,338 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

