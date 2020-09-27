Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Flexsteel Industries has raised its dividend by 15.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FLXS stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $175.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin acquired 2,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $58,750.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,046.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Kaness acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $83,650.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 82,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,099. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

