FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

