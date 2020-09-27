Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLDM. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

FLDM stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,135,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,753. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $504.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.16. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

