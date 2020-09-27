Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $291.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 105.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

