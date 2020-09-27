Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. Forte Biosciences posted earnings of ($11.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($7.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($6.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forte Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 516.31% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBRX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securiti started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. FBR & Co started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Forte Biosciences from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of FBRX traded up $3.40 on Tuesday, reaching $49.00. 101,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

