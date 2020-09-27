Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRTA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Forterra from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.57.

Forterra stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. Forterra has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $732.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 2.51.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $426.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Forterra by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Forterra by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Forterra by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Forterra by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

