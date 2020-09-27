Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $130.96 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.81. The stock had a trading volume of 898,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,849. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $3,947,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,575,807.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

