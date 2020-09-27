Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Four Corners Property Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 113.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.3%.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.60% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCPT. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,255.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

