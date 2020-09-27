Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $13.50 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.97.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,158 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 52,368 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 75,610 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

