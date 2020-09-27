Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €88.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FME. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €82.95 ($97.58).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €71.52 ($84.14) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €72.24 and a 200-day moving average of €71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1-year high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.