Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FRE. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.46 ($60.54).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €37.83 ($44.51) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.98.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

