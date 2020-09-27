Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €59.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.46 ($60.54).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €37.83 ($44.51) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €38.91 and a 200-day moving average of €39.98.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

