FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSNUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of FSNUY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. 44,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,223. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from FRESENIUS SE &/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.28%. FRESENIUS SE &/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

