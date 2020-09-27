FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSNUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.
Shares of FSNUY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. 44,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,223. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from FRESENIUS SE &/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.28%. FRESENIUS SE &/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.
About FRESENIUS SE &/S
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
