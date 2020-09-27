FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSNUY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FRESENIUS SE &/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

FSNUY stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from FRESENIUS SE &/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. FRESENIUS SE &/S’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

