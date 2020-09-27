FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSNUY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FRESENIUS SE &/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.
FSNUY stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from FRESENIUS SE &/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. FRESENIUS SE &/S’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.
FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.