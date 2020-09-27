FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Now Covered by National Securities

National Securities began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FSKR opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.17. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

