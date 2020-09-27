FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE:FSK opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.21%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 108,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 330,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

