FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Now Covered by National Securities

National Securities began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSK. Raymond James raised FS KKR Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FS KKR Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.55.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.21%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 108,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 330,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

