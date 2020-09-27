Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FPE. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.63 ($43.09).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FPE stock opened at €31.00 ($36.47) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.09.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.