FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.13.

FCEL opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $548.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,363 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 458,906 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 67,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

