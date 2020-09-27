Gamida Cell’s (GMDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 102.7% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 27.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 213,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,816 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

