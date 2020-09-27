Gamida Cell’s (GMDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.93. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 114.4% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 1,143,667 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 412.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,097,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 883,198 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at about $8,732,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 73.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

