Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Cut to “Sell” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GMAB. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Danske lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.14.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 54.66% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $804.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.