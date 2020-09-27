Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of GMAB stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 375,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,226. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 54.66%. The firm had revenue of $804.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after acquiring an additional 762,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,637,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

