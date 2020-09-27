Genting Malaysia Bhd (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Short Interest Down 93.2% in September

Genting Malaysia Bhd (OTCMKTS:GMALF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS GMALF remained flat at $$0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. Genting Malaysia Bhd has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

About Genting Malaysia Bhd

Genting Malaysia Berhad operates in the leisure and hospitality business covering theme parks, gaming, hotels, seaside resorts, and entertainment in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

