Genting Malaysia Bhd (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Short Interest Down 93.2% in September

Genting Malaysia Bhd (OTCMKTS:GMALF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS GMALF remained flat at $$0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. Genting Malaysia Bhd has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.
About Genting Malaysia Bhd
