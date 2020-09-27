Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GXI has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.09 ($104.81).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €94.30 ($110.94) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -93.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 52 week high of €101.10 ($118.94).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

