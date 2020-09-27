Gexan Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gexan has a total market cap of $4,368.92 and $3.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gexan’s official website is gexan.io . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

