GINcoin Price Down 4.6% This Week (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a market cap of $8,812.50 and approximately $3.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,756.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.11 or 0.03301446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.32 or 0.02113330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00427561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.91 or 0.00891638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00050419 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00515564 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

