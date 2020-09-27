Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Upgraded by Main First Bank to Buy

Main First Bank upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Givaudan currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SXYAY stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51.

