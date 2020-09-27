GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $89.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

