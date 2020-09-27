Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of GAIN stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 100,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,518. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $301.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.38. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

