Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Marston bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 87.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 36.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 60.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. 216,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,265. The stock has a market cap of $614.69 million, a P/E ratio of 166.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

