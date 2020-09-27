Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Receives $21.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 171,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. 427,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,334. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

