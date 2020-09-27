Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNL. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

GNL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. 427,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

