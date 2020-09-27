GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Reaches $0.17

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001593 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $125,290.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,731.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $354.05 or 0.03299229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.26 or 0.02108435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00426963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.60 or 0.00918766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00050371 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00515252 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

