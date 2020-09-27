Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Update

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the August 31st total of 267,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.1 days.

Separately, Macquarie raised Gold Road Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:ELKMF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,521. Gold Road Resources has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.43.

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

