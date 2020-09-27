Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of GDEN opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $393.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.30). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.