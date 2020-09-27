GoldFund (GFUN) Hits One Day Volume of $527.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $135,010.55 and approximately $527.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldFund has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002526 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001522 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000387 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000749 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001201 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

