Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €18.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a €16.20 ($19.06) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.37 ($20.43).

DEC opened at €14.53 ($17.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €15.76 and a 200-day moving average of €17.57. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

