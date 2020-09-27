Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $245.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $220.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $245.67.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $194.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.14. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

