Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $126.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Nike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Nike from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.60.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike stock opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,962 shares of company stock valued at $44,798,612 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nike during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Nike by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,769,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.