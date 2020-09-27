GoldMint (MNTP) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001677 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $344,939.91 and $4,227.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00101036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00242481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.01569071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00196784 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

