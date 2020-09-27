Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $10.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 412,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,025,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,265. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.09.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

