GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.04. GrowGeneration also posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.38 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

