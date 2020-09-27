GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Receives $14.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

OTCMKTS:GRWG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. 1,323,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,748. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 13,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $93,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,479,248.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 509,132 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,019.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $10,000,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $6,156,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $1,860,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $1,685,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.