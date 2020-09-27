Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $111.80 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 54,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $4,603,792.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,744,424 shares in the company, valued at $230,174,840.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 218,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $22,707,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,317,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,750,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,169 shares of company stock valued at $51,026,741 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 119.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 13.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 24.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 91.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,208,000 after buying an additional 1,428,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

