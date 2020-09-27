Guggenheim Increases Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $165.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Nike from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nike from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.60.

Shares of NKE opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $9,061,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,962 shares of company stock valued at $44,798,612 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

