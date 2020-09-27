H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) PT Set at SEK 138 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 138 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HM.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 140 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 190 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a SEK 133 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 120 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a SEK 90 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 149.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is SEK 144.90 and its 200-day moving average is SEK 159.12. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 1-year low of SEK 129.22 and a 1-year high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

