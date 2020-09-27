Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $69.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus cut their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Hasbro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $123.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 38.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Hasbro by 46.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 47.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.